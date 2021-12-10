Police: Blair County man posts recorded conversation on Facebook without consent

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man faces charges after police say he posted a conversation he recorded between him and his ex to Facebook without consent.

Police made contact with the victim on Dec. 3 who said that 33-year old Robert Shaffer, of Hollidaysburg, posted a conversation between the two of them had in November to Facebook, according to the complaint. When the conversation ended at Shaffer’s residence, he pulled out his phone and said that he recorded the exchange.

Police interviewed Shaffer who admitted to recording the conversation for his safety, according to the affidavit. Shaffer continued to say that he has been threatened by the victim with a Protection From Abuse order and that she also tried to use his own kids against him.

The victim related to police that she did not know about the Facebook post until her sister sent it to her, police say.

Shaffer faces two felonies and is awaiting a preliminary hearing set for Dec. 21. He has bail set at a monetary value of $25,000.