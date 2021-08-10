Police: Blair County man in underwear hides in basement, claims to be a bomb

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An East Freedom man is in jail after police say he broke into a home wearing only his underwear and hid in the basement, claiming he couldn’t move because he was a bomb.

It’s the second arrest for Roy Smith, 33 in the past 10 days. Smith had his bail modified and was released from the Blair County Prison after police said he barricaded himself in the basement of a storage facility.

ROY SMITH

Smith was soaking wet and bleeding from numerous spots on his body when Greenfield Township police talked him out of the basement in a home on the 300 block of Left Hand Gap Road at about 8 a.m. Monday, according to the charges.

A passerby told police he was driving by the home when he was flagged down by a man in black underwear on the porch. The driver stopped and the man, who turned out to be Smith, was irate and trying to tell him something. The passerby told cops he tried to reason with Smith and when the homeowner woke up and came to the door, Smith used a chair that was on the porch to break a window.

When Smith climbed through the window, the homeowner walked outside and Smith then headed for the basement.

He was in the basement when police arrived, with the homeowner and passerby waiting at a neighbor’s house. Smith had locked the doors to the home so police had to kick in the basement door. Smith was face-down on the cement floor and bleeding from spots all over his body, according to the charges filed.

Smith told Greenfield Township police Chief Ronald Sharkey Sr., that he couldn’t move because he was a bomb and if he moved, he would die, police noted in the charges. After talking to police for about a half-hour, Smith emerged, wet and bleeding.

Smith was taken to UPMC Altoona for treatment and arraigned Tuesday morning on a felony count of criminal mischief and a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief. Bail was set at $75,000 cash. Smith was lodged in Blair County Prison with a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 19.