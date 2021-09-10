Police: Blair County man dies from drug overdose, dealer charged

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after he sold drugs to someone who later died from an overdose.

Joseph Cassarly, 40, is charged with a felony count of drug delivery resulting in a death and another felony count of manufacture, deliver with the intention to manufacture, deliver. He is also charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment.

On May 29, state police were advised of the death of a male on the 100 block of Deer Run Road in Woodbury Township, identified as Andrew Parks. At the scene, police found two small bags with a white powdery substance and an unloaded hypodermic needle, according to the affidavit.

After speaking with family, it was determined that Parks was last seen alive by his sister between the hours of 1 a.m. to 2 a.m, May 28, police said.

June 1st, a search warrant was issued to search Parks’ phone. On the phone were messages between Cassarly and Parks agreeing to meet up on May 27 and one was sent from Cassarly to Parks saying “here,” according to police. After further investigation, it was discovered that Altoona Police and state police have multiple drug buys from Cassarly of both methamphetamine and fentanyl.

In an interview with police, Cassarly said that he only sells methamphetamines and marijuana. He also told the police that his customers are usually regulars and his friends. Cassarly also revealed that he receives a pound of methamphetamine every 7 to 10 days from his source in Philadelphia, according to police.

Cassarly said that he remembered dealing with Parks and that he had done deals with him prior to the one in question. He also said that the last transaction was for $100 worth of methamphetamine, equating to a few grams and that Parks never asked for fentanyl.

He then admitted to police that sometimes methamphetamine will be cut with fentanyl, though he did not believe his supply ever was, according to police.

A toxicology report showed that the cause of death was a drug overdose of amphetamine, methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to the Blair County Coroner’s Office.

Cassarly’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28.