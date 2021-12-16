Police: Blair County man crashed into porch, fled the scene

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Martinsburg man faces charges after police reported he hit a row of hedges and then a front porch of someone’s home.

On Monday, Brent Kreider was driving west along the 4300 block of Cove Mountain Road, Taylor Township, when he left the roadway and struck the home, according to state police in Hollidaysburg.

His Mitsubishi Mirage was severely damaged and left parts on the scene, which is what ultimately later identified Kreider.

Police said they met with Kreider who admitted to driving and crashing his car before fleeing the area. As a result, he was hit with numerous traffic violations.