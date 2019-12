ROARING SPRING, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County man has been arrested following an altercation early Friday on E. Main St. in Roaring Spring.

According to police, a 42-year-old man, who was not identified, pushed and struck a female multiple times.

Police also say that during the altercation, the man broke a glass plate off the wall above the head of a two-year-old.

The man was arrested and taken to the Blair County prison. No other information is available at this time.