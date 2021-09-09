Police: Blair Co. rehab driver found drunk on way to pick up patient

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A driver for Pyramid Healthcare Rehab is facing charges after police say he was found drunk in a parked car on the side of Interstate 99 on his way to pick up a patient.

Heriberto Beltran, 60, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of DUI, one of those being the highest rate of alcohol (BAC .16+). Beltran is also charged with another misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

A state trooper was driving in a marked vehicle on 1-99 northbound near Logan Township in late August when they came across a vehicle on the side of the road. The engine was on and there were no emergency flashers activated, according to police.

The trooper went up to the vehicle and found Beltran asleep in the driver’s seat. When the trooper opened the driver’s side door after unsuccessful attempts to wake up Beltran, it was noticed that the vehicle smelled like alcohol. Once Beltran was awake, the trooper said that he was slurring his speech and had a lack of motor skills after not being able to turn off the car when asked, according to the charges filed.

After failing the field sobriety test, Beltran was placed under arrest and brought to UPMC Altoona for a blood test. At the hospital, Beltran was refusing the blood test and later began to aggressively resist verbal commands from the trooper, according to police.

Beltran was escorted out of UPMC Altoona and brought to the State Police Hollidaysburg Station where he was later released, according to the criminal complaint.

Beltran’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 12.