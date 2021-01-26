Police: Bedford man runs over street sign in chase, flees on foot

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County man accused of driving through a busy Sheetz parking lot while chased by state police is now in jail.

Judson Minear, 32, of Bedford, faces felony and misdemeanor charges along with 189 traffic violations stemming from a chase Sunday in West Providence Township and Everett Borough, according to charges filed by state police.

Minear was wanted on a felony assault warrant and state police learned he was driving a tan-colored Dodge Durango and would be arriving at a home on Raystown Road in West Providence Township Sunday evening.

When Minear pulled into the residence at about 7:30 p.m. and state police spotted him, he drove through the front yard and led troopers on a chase into Everett Borough.

At one point, to avoid a red light, Minear drove through a Sheetz parking lot at a high rate of speed and ran over a street sign as he drove back onto the road, state police noted in the charges.

State police indicated Minear intentionally crashed the Durango into an embankment so he could flee on foot. He was taken into custody and arraigned Sunday night on the outstanding warrant. Bail, in that case, is set at $50,000 cash.

Minear’s bail was set at $75,000 cash on Tuesday at his arraignment on the charges filed by state police in connection to Sunday’s chase. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Feb. 3