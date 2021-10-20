Police: Bedford County woman faces charges after assaulting trooper

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Bedford County woman is facing a slew of assault charges after police say she spit on and kicked a state trooper.

Police arrived at the 3000 block on Lafayette Road in Roaring Spring for a report of a domestic dispute coming from a car parked in the driveway at a resident’s house on Oct. 19 at 11:31 p.m. When the resident went outside to tell the couple arguing to go away, a woman shouted profanity and threw an empty beer can at him, according to the complaint.

The couple drove away in a red Jeep Cherokee and then turned around, drove back into the resident’s driveway, and shouted more profanities before taking off again. Police then spotted the Cherokee pulling into a driveway at the 2000 block of Lafayette Road in New Enterprise and pulled in right behind.

Maria Miller, 54, of New Enterprise, hopped out of the driver seat of the vehicle while her boyfriend got out of the passenger side and as police walked towards them she shouted at them to “get away.” When police tried to talk to calm Miller she smacked the hands of a trooper away. As Miller was being handcuffed, police say there was a strong smell of alcohol coming from her.

While Miller was being handcuffed and read her Miranda Warnings in front of the police car she kicked the left leg of a trooper, prompting her to be put in the back of the squad car. When the trooper was with her in the car she then spit in their face, according to police.

The trooper got a spit shield and when police tried applying the spit shield to Miller, she again spit and hit the trooper in the shoulder.

Miller was transported to UPMC Bedford for a blood draw and while she was sitting on a gurney she kicked the trooper again in the left leg and shouted profanities.

When she was then transported to PSP Bedford she told police that she and her boyfriend were having an argument when they pulled into a friend’s driveway and that a man came out from the house and started to shout at them. She said that she spit on a trooper in self-defense since her hands were handcuffed behind her back.

Miller faces multiple felony counts of aggravated assault and misdemeanor accounts of simple assault, DUI and resisting arrest. She is lodged in Bedford County Prison with bail set at a monetary value of $35,000 and currently awaits a preliminary hearing set for Oct. 27.