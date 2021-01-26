Police: Bedford County man tried to steal gas from van

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County man is in jail after state police say he tried to steal gasoline.

Jared W. Lamburn, 20, of Alum Bank, allegedly tried to siphon gas from a van in Schellsburg on Sept. 14 of 2020, but the van had a locking gas cap, according to charges filed by state police.

The van’s owner captured the attempted theft on a trail cam and turned the photos over to state police who then had them posted online.

State police questioned Lamburn the next day after receiving multiple anonymous tips that he was the man depicted in the trail cam photos. Lamburn denied he was the man in the photos until the state trooper pointed out his Nike tattoo was clearly visible in the photos.

Lamburn said he was with another man who was driving a borrowed car and he tried to steal the gas because they did not have any money and did not want to return the car with an empty gas tank.

Lamburn was arraigned Tuesday on a single misdemeanor count of attempted theft and jailed after failing to post $10,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 3 at Bedford County Central Court.