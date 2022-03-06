BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man was arrested for attempted homicide after state police said he stabbed the victim multiple times.

State police arrived at an apartment located at the 100 block of Victoria Avenue in Snake Springs Township at about 11 a.m. Saturday for a report of a physical altercation.

According to press release, police found that Donald Rose, 81, of Everett stabbed a female victim multiple times and also hit her over the head with a kitchen pot.

The female suffered severe injuries and was flown to the hospital for treatment, police reported.

Rose faces attempted homicide and other related charges