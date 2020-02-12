Police: Bedford County man allegedly had sexual relationship with teenage girl

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County man is facing felony charges for having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl, according to police.

Police say they received information Monday regarding a possible sexual relationship between Daniel J. Taylor, 23, of Broad Top, and a 15-year-old girl.

Taylor is facing charges of Statutory Sexual Assault, Sexual Contact with a Student, Institutional Sexual Assault, and other related charges.

Taylor has a preliminary hearing scheduled for February 19.

WTAJ is working to learn more about details surrounding this case.