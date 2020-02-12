Police: Bedford County man allegedly had sexual relationship with teenage girl

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County man is facing felony charges for having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl, according to police.

Police say they received information Monday regarding a possible sexual relationship between Daniel J. Taylor, 23, of Broad Top, and a 15-year-old girl.

Taylor is facing charges of Statutory Sexual Assault, Sexual Contact with a Student, Institutional Sexual Assault, and other related charges.

Taylor has a preliminary hearing scheduled for February 19.

WTAJ is working to learn more about details surrounding this case.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss