ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) —Three Altoona residents face charges for endangering the welfare of children after a 15-month-old in their home ingested methamphetamine last July.

Police and EMS were called to the home on North 10th Street where they were told the 15-month-old had possibly ingested cleaning products. The baby was transported to UPMC Altoona and later flown to the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, where doctors say the baby tested positive for meth.

Police have charged the following:

Jonathan N. Learn, 53

Cassidy M. Rightenour, 22

Carmen M. Rightenour, 49

The Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh told police that ingesting illicit methamphetamine can be fatal, particularly in young children. Cassidy Rightenour was asked if there were any illegal substances in the home and she said no, according to police.

Police obtained a search warrant for the residence where they found drug paraphernalia and items with drug residue in multiple rooms. Police also found a container in the upstairs hallway that had syringes and glass smoking pipes, according to the charges filed.

All three of the suspects told police they had not done meth recently and said the drugs did not belong to them.

According to Cassidy and Carmen, Learn was at the residence at the time of the incident but left before police and EMS arrived. Learn denied being home at the time and said the drugs did not belong to him, according to the charges filed.