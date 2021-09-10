Police investigate possible explosive device in Cambria County home

UPDATE: Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said one person is in police custody as the investigation in South Fork continues.

The state police bomb squad has been called in, but Neugebauer said nobody is in danger.

The original story can be found below.

SOUTH FORK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials were dispatched to a South Fork home after receiving reports of a possible pipe bomb, according to Cambria 911.

At approximately 1 p.m., officials were dispatched to a possible explosive device at a residence along Highway Street.

As a precaution, residences in the immediate vicinity were evacuated, and the Pennsylvania State Police Hazardous Device and Explosives Section came to assist the investigation.

South Fork police, state police and the Cambria County EMA assisted in the investigation, according to dispatch.

South Fork police, state police and the Cambria County EMA assisted in the investigation, according to dispatch.