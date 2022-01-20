Heavy police presence at standoff situation in Tyrone

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are currently at the scene of a standoff situation in Tyrone.

Sources say there is a person who is possibly armed inside a house on the 800 block of Washington Avenue and making threats. The road is closed to the public.

The Tyrone Area School District activated an exterior lockdown earlier this morning, where individuals are not permitted in or out of the buildings until further notice, according to an announcement on the district’s website. The district said there is no direct threat to staff and students and classes are continuing as normal at this time.

Police at the scene of a standoff situation in Tyrone

“CTC students will be permitted to return to the HS under a monitored entrance. At this time, AM PreSchool Students will be dismissed normally and PM PreK students may arrive at the normal time with School Police present. Parents are asked to avoid the area of Washington Avenue,” the district said.