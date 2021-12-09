Police asking for public’s help after UTV stolen out of Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are asking for the public’s help after a Polaris UTV in Blair County was stolen earlier this week.

According to a Facebook post from Southern Blair County Law Enforcement, sometime during the night of Tuesday Dec. 7 and the morning of Wednesday Dec. 8 someone stole the UTV from the Puzzletown area in Freedom Township.

The UTV is described as a red Polaris UTV with a black plow and salt spreader on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to make a call to Freedom Township police at (814)-695-8545.