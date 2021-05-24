Police asking for assistance regarding theft incident in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Richland Township Police Department is attempting to identify the vehicle and the owner of the vehicle involved in a theft incident.

They believe the vehicle is a white four-door Mercury Marquis.

This vehicle is believed to be involved in a theft incident. (Richland Township Police Department)

On Sunday at 12:30 p.m., an unknown person entered a parked vehicle and stole items, police said. The “victim vehicle” was parked in the Penn Highlands Community College parking lot in Richland Township.

Police ask if you have any information about the vehicle involved or owner of the vehicle, contact them through Cambria County 911 or at 814-472-2100.