Police arrest woman from NY in Altoona after morning fight at motel

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Logan Township police responded to a domestic violence call at Cedar Grove Motel in Altoona, leading to one arrest.

Police report that they arrived on the scene just after 6:30 a.m. on November 22 when they had to separate 38-year-old Jessica Margarum, out of New York, from the victim.

Officers spoke to both Margarum and the victim as well as witnesses. They then determined that she had punched him multiple times in the head and body, as well as having bit him in the hand.

Margarum was arrested and arraigned before being released on $2,500 bail.