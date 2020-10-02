Police arrest woman at Altoona motel for heroin

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Upon receiving a tip on Saturday, September 26, the Logan Township police found 32 year old Brittany Gardner to be staying at the Cedar Grove Motel in Altoona.

Gardner was wanted by police for a probation violation.

While talking to Gardener, police discovered drug paraphernalia sitting in plain view behind her.

After further investigation police found two bundles of heroin, a bag of methamphetamine and more assorted drug paraphernalia in her purse, as well as more bags of meth and a digital scale in the motel room.

Gardner is being charged with two counts of possession with the intent to deliver, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and providing a false identification to police.