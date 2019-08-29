Police arrest three adults, one teen on attempted armed robbery

TYRONE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –Tyrone police responded to a call about an attempted armed robbery at the Kwik Fill on East Pleasant Valley Blvd, leading to the arrest of three adults and one minor.

Police say the call came in just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Officers were told that a blue Ford pulled into the parking lot and near the victim’s vehicle.

Officers were told that one person got out of the Ford and got into the victim’s car and pointed a gun at the person, telling them to drive to a secluded area. When the victim refused and confronted the suspect, they got back into the Ford and left.

According to their report, they were able to locate the Ford with three of the suspects in it on the 1000 block of Bald Eagle Avenue. After conducting a stop, they took the three suspects into custody. The fourth was later found.

While searching the Ford sedan, police report that they found two BB guns that were made to look real. It was also revealed that all four conspired together.

All four were charged with criminal conspiracy, criminal attempt, robbery, simple assault, and harassment.

All three adult suspects were also charged with corruption of minors.

Police reported that one of them also had drugs in their possession and will be charged with possession of a controlled substance.