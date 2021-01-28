Police arrest suspect in Altoona robbery, assault

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) —An Altoona woman is in jail after police say she took part in a plot that ended with the robbery and beating of a person near Gospel Hill.

Emily Eirhart, 19, allegedly pulled open a car door and struck a woman repeatedly before she and several others pulled her from the car on Oct. 25, 2020, according to Altoona police.

Eirhart had someone drive the alleged victim to the 1400 block of 15th Avenue at about 2: 30 p.m. that day and once there, Eirhart and several others showed up to assault and rob her, police allege.

After Eirhart got into the car and struck the woman repeatedly, she was dragged out, beaten and kicked.

Police said the woman was semi-conscious at one point during the assault and her iPhone and wallet with $285 in cash were stolen along with her keys.

The keys and wallet were never found but the woman’s destroyed phone was recovered by police. The woman was taken to UPMC Altoona after she arrived at the Altoona Police Department after the incident and police noted she had abrasions and bruises all over her body and missed a week of work due to her injuries.

Eirhart allegedly gave a taped confession to police.

Eirhart is the only suspect that has been arraigned so far in the Altoona police investigation. She was arraigned Wednesday night and posted $50,000 cash bail on Thursday. She is charged with felony robbery and aggravated assault along with misdemeanor counts that include theft and criminal mischief.

Eirhart is to appear at Central Court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 3.