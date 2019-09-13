Police arrest Punxsy man on arson charges, investigation continues

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State Police Fire Marshal has filed charges for arson and related offenses on Troy James Kromer, 52, of Punxsutawney.

Kromer is accused of three separate acts of arson over the past year.

The report state that those acts include a pick-up truck fire along Smith Road, and unoccupied building fire on Coolspring Road, and another pick-up truck fire in a wooded area between Smith and Coolspring roads.

Kromer is currently being held in the Indiana County Prison with a $100,000 cash bond.

Investigations into other arson incidents in Indiana and Jefferson County are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the PA State Police Fire Marshal Unit at 814-776-6136.