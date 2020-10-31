Police arrest man who stole items worth thousands of dollars from local business

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAJ) — Logan Township Police have arrested a man in connection to an early morning burglary in Altoona.

Police say they were dispatched to Smoker’s Square on the 3000 block of Pleasant Valley Boulevard. When they arrived, police say the front door and window of a business was shattered.

They discovered thousands of dollars worth of items were taken from the business. After investigating the scene further, police located and identified the burglary suspect as Kevin Wayne Clark Jr., and arrested him.

Police add that Clark Jr. is facing multiple charges, including burglary, criminal trespassing, theft and receiving stolen property.

