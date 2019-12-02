Police arrest man in the middle of a burglary in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man from Mineral Springs is in custody today after Logan Township police say he broke into an area home yesterday.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, at a home on Erin Drive in Altoona.

Police arrived as Cory Hackett was trying to flee from the back of the home. Police caught him in the back of the residence where they say he resisted.

A taser and a K-9 officer had to be used. Hacket was eventually arrested. He’s facing a number of charges, including burglary.