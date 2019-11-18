Police arrest man in Johnstown armed robbery

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Johnstown have made an arrest after an armed robbery at a local bank this morning.

Police tell WTAJ the suspect in these photos is 31-year-old Michael Hall.

According to dispatch, Police were called around 10 a.m. to the bank along Main Street.

Officers and Detectives spent much of the day in the bank, which remained closed after the robbery.

Police say Hall exited the back of the building and ran from the scene.

WTAJ spoke with residents to get their reactions to the case.

“Crazy hearing this because you think it’s a small town, you’re not going to hear someone robbed a bank in Johnstown, not downtown,” said a Johnstown resident.

“It makes you wonder what’s going on around here, is it a safe town, you know?” said a Johnstown resident.

At this time, it’s unclear how much money, if any, that the suspect got away with.

Hall was also charged and convicted for robbing a bank in Johnstown back in 2015.