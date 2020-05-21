Police arrest man at Sheetz for drugs, guns found in car

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Logan Township police made an arrest early Wednesday morning at the Greenwood Sheetz in Altoona after responding to a report of a man passed out in his car.

Police report that 42-year-old Justin LeFevre of Tyrone was found passed out behind the wheel of his van parked near the air pump just after 4 a.m. on May 20.

LeFevre was woken by the police and when he opened the car door, police say he had a pipe used to smoke meth in the inside handle as well as ammunition. LeFevre reportedly told police that he hadn’t smoked in three or four days.

LeFevre gave police permission to search the vehicle. According to the report they found $1,280, a loaded Ruger SR40 handgun, a Ruger AR-15, a 9mm with ammo, meth, cocaine, miscellaneous pills, and drug paraphernalia.

LeFevre was taken into custody and placed into Blair County Prison Central Booking on drug and weapon charges.