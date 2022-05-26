HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After 13 years without answers, DNA results were able to lead police to arrest a man they believe murdered two Mount Union women in 2009, Huntingdon County District Attorney David Smith announced Thursday.

Morico Johnson, 47, of Newport News, Virginia, was taken into custody in his hometown Tuesday, May 24, according to an online arrest report. He faces homicide charges in the death of both Mount Union women, Huntingdon County court dockets show.

Johnson waived extradition and will be brought back to Huntingdon County to stand trial.

In 2009, Christine McWhorter, 22, and Beatrice Daniels, 31, were both found dead at the Chestnut Terrace Apartments located on Federal Drive, in Mount Union. Police said in the original reports that they were both laying in their bed with gunshot wounds, but there was no sign of a struggle.

Back in 2016, investigators said they got test results back from DNA Phenotyping, which is a special process that helps predict the physical appearance of the suspect. This allowed them to re-open the case with a fresh look at things.

The results of the analysis showed the person of interest is most likely a medium to light skinned African-American male with Green or Hazel Eye color and zero to few freckles.

Police have never made any arrests in the case until now.