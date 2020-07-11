Police arrest DuBois woman on drug charges, intent to deliver

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 21-year-old clearfield county woman’s been arrested on drug charges after police received reports of drug activity at an area motel.

Lawrence Township Police say on on Thursday, they found heroin and drug paraphernalia on 21-year-old Desiri Bussard from DuBois.

Police add they followed her to a room in the Roadway Inn, where they report finding 27 grams of heroin packed for distribution, about five grams of mushrooms, methamphetamine, a scale and other drug paraphernalia.

She’s been charged with possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy, and other offenses.

Bussard was taken to the Clearfield County jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.