Call to police nabs man with gun at Clearfield pharmacy

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have taken a Curwensville man into custody after responding to a possible armed robbery of the Rite Aid on Clearfield-Curwensville Highway Tuesday night.

Lawrence Township police arrived at the scene before 9 p.m. on Jan. 19 after being dispatched for the possible armed robbery. Through the investigation, they found 36-year-old Kevin T. Beniquez Sr. in the store and took him into custody.

Beniquez was said to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Police say they also found a loaded handgun, brass knuckles, a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. It’s reported that Beniquez is also a felon not to possess firearms.

Beniquez was taken into custody and placed in the Clearfield County Jail while charges were filed. A preliminary hearing will take place in the near future.

