Police arrest, charge couple with child endangerment after finding animal feces, no running water in home

PAINT TOWNSHIP, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Somerset have arrested and charged a man and woman with child endangerment after discovering the living conditions of the couple with five children.

On May 22, police say they responded to an assist call from Somerset CYS to a home on Weible Drive in Paint Township, Somerset County. During the investigation, Police found the home was filled with animal feces, little to no edible food, and no running water.

Nicole and Eric Barkman, the accused, refused to show Police and CYS the children and claimed they were heading to West Virginia. Police then prepared charges of child endangerment, and issued a warrant for their arrest.