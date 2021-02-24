Police arrest Blair County man wanted for strangulation

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Blair County took a man into custody Tuesday night who is wanted for two separate cases, including one where he allegedly strangled a woman.

Patrick Wayne Leeper Jr., 33, of Tipton reportedly held a woman down and strangled her with a sweatshirt on Jan. 29. According to police, the victim suffered a neck injury as a result and a warrant was issued for Leeper’s arrest.

PATRICK LEEPER JR.

On Feb. 13, police spotted Leeper at the Dollar General store on Pleasant Valley Boulevard around 11 p.m. He left the scene in a vehicle, failing to pull over when police turned on their siren. Police said Leeper was traveling approximately 80 mph on Pleasant Valley Boulevard.

The chase stopped when a deer hit the passenger’s side of the police cruiser.

Leeper is facing multiple charges from both cases, including strangulation, fleeing and eluding, simple assault and reckless driving.