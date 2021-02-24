Police arrest Blair County man wanted for strangulation

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Blair County took a man into custody Tuesday night who is wanted for two separate cases, including one where he allegedly strangled a woman.
Patrick Wayne Leeper Jr., 33, of Tipton reportedly held a woman down and strangled her with a sweatshirt on Jan. 29. According to police, the victim suffered a neck injury as a result and a warrant was issued for Leeper’s arrest.
On Feb. 13, police spotted Leeper at the Dollar General store on Pleasant Valley Boulevard around 11 p.m. He left the scene in a vehicle, failing to pull over when police turned on their siren. Police said Leeper was traveling approximately 80 mph on Pleasant Valley Boulevard.
The chase stopped when a deer hit the passenger’s side of the police cruiser.
Leeper is facing multiple charges from both cases, including strangulation, fleeing and eluding, simple assault and reckless driving.