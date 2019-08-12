Police arrest Altoona man for DUI, hit and run

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona and Logan Township police worked together after a hit and run on Pleasant Valley Blvd in front of the Pleasant Valley Shopping Center on August 10, 2019, just before 9 p.m.

Michael James Howard was found by Logan Township Police at Sheetz on Frankstown Road. Police report he had a strong odor of alcohol and bloodshot eyes.

Howard told the Patrolman he was going to Wal-Mart when he got into a ‘road rage’ incident with another driver. After leaving the red light, Howard let the other driver in front of him. Howard claimed the other driver hit his brakes, causing him to hit the car from behind.

The passenger in the other car requested EMS on the scene.

Howard told police that he fled the scene and headed to Sheetz on Frankstown Road to get the car off the streets.

Police discovered that Howard had no insurance and his license plate was “dead.” Howard admitted he stole the plate from a junkyard. It’s reported that his license was also under suspension for a DUI.

Howard was arrested for DUI as well as hit and run to an attended vehicle.