Police arrest 3 in Johnstown drug bust, over $22k in drugs seized

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A search warrant on an apartment in Johnstown has led to the arrest of three men from Philadelphia on various drug charges on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

The Cambria County Drug Taskforce, Johnstown Police Department, and Pennsylvania Office

of Attorney General executed a search warrant on the 200 block of Baron Avenue in Johnstown, PA They report finding ecstasy, heroin, crack, meth, marijuana, and almost $2,000 in cash.

The office of the District Attorney in Cambria County reports that they recovered from the residence:

1,534 ecstasy pills (street value $15,340)

16.4 grams of heroin (street value$4,100)

31 grams of crack (street value $3,100)

4 grams of crystal methamphetamine (street value $400)

2 grams of marijuana (street value $20)

$1,934 in US currency.

Charges were filed at the Cambria County Magisterial Judge Michael Musulin and will be prosecuted by District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer.

The following people were charged as a result of this investigation:

Ricky Mason, 27, 7440 Westminster St. Philadelphia, PA 19104

4 counts of Possession with intent to deliver (ecstasy, heroin, crack, crystal methamphetamine)

4 counts of Possession (ecstasy, heroin, crack, crystal methamphetamine)

4 counts of Criminal Conspiracy

1 count of tampering with evidence

Tamir Sameer Harris, 22, 2510 N. Alder St. Philadelphia, PA 19132

4 counts of Possession with intent to deliver (ecstasy, heroin, crack, crystal methamphetamine)

4 counts of Possession (ecstasy, heroin, crack, crystal methamphetamine)

4 counts of Criminal Conspiracy

Ameer Green, 18, 2642 North Main St. Philadelphia, PA 19123