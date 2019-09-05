Police: Armed men approached Clearfield County home, shot 2 dogs after threatening a woman

UPDATE: 9/05/2019 – 3:15 p.m. — It’s been reported that the second dog who was seriously injured had to be put down this afternoon.

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police say that two armed men went to a woman’s home in Jordan Township at 1 a.m. Thursday Morning.

According to Troopers the two men were in a vehicle when they got to the house on Oak Ridge. They got out and one of the men held a shotgun at the woman an demanded her to get on the ground.

The woman opened her front door to let her dogs out to scare the two men away. One of the men shot both dogs, killing one and seriously injuring the other.

Troopers report that both men then fled from the scene.

Troopers continue to investigate the incident.

If you have any information, you are asked to call PSP-Clearfield at 814-857-3800.

