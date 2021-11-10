Police: Argument over dog leads to assault with baseball bat on Altoona sidewalk

Police officer making an arrest, escorting a young man in handcuffs toward the back seat of his police car, at night.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is behind bars after police say she got into an argument with her husband and attacked him with a metal baseball bat on a city sidewalk.

Dianna Gonzales, 51, is charged with felony and misdemeanor assault-related charges after police were called to the corner of 13th Ave and 15th Street late Tuesday morning for a domestic dispute.

After arriving, they found Gonzales walking on 16th street with her husband a block away with red welts and contusions to his head and back. There was an argument before she left the house with a metal bat and their dog. He then chased after her to get the dog back, according to the complaint.

Through the investigation, police discovered a security camera picked up everything that happened. After reviewing, they noted that the two were arguing on the sidewalk and when the man was able to grab his dog, Gonzales swung the bat, hitting him in the head and back four times. As he tried to retreat inside, it appeared she swung at him five more times, the complaint continued.

They then saw Gonzales go stand behind a trailer on a lot and later located the metal bat in approximately the same spot, where she allegedly ditched it before walking off down16th Ave.

Gonzales was released on an unsecured $25,000 bond on Wednesday morning. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 24.