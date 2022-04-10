ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two people face charges after one of them was stabbed when an argument turned physical in Elk County, state police said.

According to a press release, Raeann Chatfield, 37, of Kersey and Bradley Harvey, 30, of Ridgway were driving along Main Street in Fox Township when an argument turned physical on April 8.

When the vehicle parked at the Last Chance Inn, Chatfield was kicking and screaming at Harvey as he was trying to remove her from the vehicle and he then allegedly hit her in the face. When the two entered into the residence, state police said that Chatfield managed to get a knife during the fight and stabbed Harvey twice.

Chatfield faces charges of felony aggravated assault and misdemeanors of recklessly endangering another person and harassment. She is currently lodged in Elk County Prison with bail set at $50,000 and has a preliminary hearing set for May 3.

Harvey faces misdemeanor simple assault and other charges. He is also lodged in Elk County Prison with bail set at $50,000 and has a preliminary hearing set for May 3.