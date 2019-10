PORT MATILDA, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Police are reporting that over $3,000 worth of checks were stolen in Worth Township, Centre County.

They say an 85-year-old man in Port Matilda did not see his checks in the mail from the Veteran’s Association. Police believe they were stolen from the man’s mailbox.

Officials say the theft happened near the intersection of North High Street and Crane Lane in Port Matilda.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police.