Police: Altoona woman overdosed with two children in residence

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona woman faces charges after police say she overdosed with two kids in the residence.

Police arrived at the 1200 block of 14th Avenue on Oct. 21 for a suspected overdose. When police entered the residence they found 34-year old Rebecka Kovalsky on the floor unresponsive in the kitchen. After AMED arrived on scene and applied Narcan to Kovalsky, she told police that she overdosed on suboxone that she keeps locked up, according to the affidavit.

When speaking to a witness police learned that they were downstairs in the apartment and heard Kovalsky’s 12-year old daughter calling her phone for help. The witness then took the phone from the child and went upstairs and provided a dose of Narcan to Kovalsky.

The child also told police that Kovalsky has overdosed before when the father was home. It was noted that a four-year-old was also in the house during the time of the overdose, according to police.

Kovalsky faces a felony count of endangering the welfare of children as well as a misdemeanor count.

She is currently lodged in Blair County Prison awaiting a preliminary hearing for Nov. 3 with bail set at $20,000.