Police: Altoona woman left three young children at home alone, was at doctor appointment

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)- Altoona woman faces charges of endangering the welfare of children after police say she left her three children, ages 1, 3 and 4, home alone for about an hour on Friday morning.

Police arrived at the apartment of Bethany Feathers, 34, after responding to reports that three children were found left at home alone.

Police spoke to a maintenance worker and two pest control workers that were at the apartment to do a pest control cleaning. When the workers entered the apartment at about 9:30 a.m. they found three young children all alone in the apartment, according to the affidavit.

Feathers was contacted by the assistant property manager and she said that she was on her way back home. The assistant property manager told police that residents are notified by mail in advance of the cleanings.

Few minutes later feathers arrived and told police that she left to go to a doctor’s appointment scheduled at Blair Medical for 9 a.m. Feathers said that she left at 8:50 a.m. and that her father, David Feathers, was supposed to come and watch the kids. The last time she spoke to her father was the day before, according to the complaint.

Police did not see any visible ailments that would cause an emergency for Feathers to leave.

Feathers was released on an unsecured $7,500 unsecured bail Friday.