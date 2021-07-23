Police: Altoona woman knowingly gave false information on hit-and-run

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman involved in a hit-and-run July 17, has been charged with multiple misdemeanor counts after she provided police with false information of the hit-and-run.

According to a complaint by police, from reviewing surveillance video police discovered that 39-year-old Heather Sisto hit the side of a Rutter’s building, got out of her car to see if there was any damage to the vehicle and then proceeded to drive away.

When police interviewed Sisto about the incident she told police that she did drive up on the sidewalk of the Rutters building but she did not see any damage to her vehicle and that she did not know if she hit the building.

Sisto currently awaits a date for a preliminary hearing and has a monetary value of bail set at $25,000.