Police: Altoona woman kicked, spit on multiple officers

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is facing charges after police said she resisted arrest while kicking officers and spitting on an Altoona Police Sergeant.

Altoona police said they were canvassing the area around the 1200 block of 3rd Avenue for a suspect Feb. 11 when they happened to see someone push another person to the ground in the middle of the street. Police identified one of them as 45-year-old Angela Conte who they say they’re familiar with from previous incidents.

They detected alcohol coming from her as she was loudly yelling and soon discovered she was in violation of a PFA. While trying to put her in cuffs, Conte pulled her arm away so she could take a puff on her e-cig. Police smelled the marijuana when she exhaled and they confiscated the vape pen.

At that point, they said Conte became more physical and boisterous, causing police they put her on the ground to get her other hand cuffed. After placing her against a cruiser to try and search her, she began kicking officers with the heel of her boots that she seemed to be proud to be wearing. After deploying spray to get her to comply, the spray accidentally got another officer and soon began to affect multiple officers while Conte was still trying to kick and resist.

Backup was called and an APD Sergeant was able to get Conte in the back seat of the cruiser when she kicked him in the thigh, causing noticeable pain, and then spitting at them.

Conte is now facing numerous charges including aggravated assault, resisting arrest and simple assault. She’s currently in Blair County Prison on $75,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 23.