ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona woman, who police said hid in a closet after they went to a home on 2nd Avenue to serve felony drug warrants, is now behind bars.

Officers arrived at 28-year-old Destiny Gardner’s residence on June 6 at about 9 p.m. to serve the felony drug warrants, according to the according to charges filed by the Blair County Sheriff’s Office.

Police saw Gardner walking outside her house but after shouting her name, she ran inside the house to a closet in the kitchen, police noted.

After about a minute Gardner came out of the closet and was then taken into custody, police noted. She faces a felony charge of flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment.

Gardner is currently lodged in Blair County Prison with a secured bail set at $25,000.