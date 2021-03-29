Police: Altoona woman flashed invisible badge, claimed she was a cop

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is in jail after police say she claimed to be a cop when she walked into an East End home and told everyone to get out.

It was Sunday, at just about 7:30 p.m. when 29-year-old Katelyn Light walked up to a woman sitting on her porch on the 100 block of E. First Street, held up her bare hand as if she was flashing a badge and declared she was a police officer, according to the charges filed by Altoona police.

Light told the woman there were about 18 children she had to get out of the basement of the neighbor’s house and while the woman watched from her porch, Light tried to get into the adjacent home’s basement windows.

When light failed to get into the home through the basement windows, she walked up on the front porch and walked in the house, the witness told police.

The two residents inside the adjacent house told police that Light walked in and yelled, “Everyone get out,” before she told the two she was a cop. When one of the residents asked Light to show her badge, Light held up her empty hand and said it was her badge.

Light was pushed out of the home by one of the residents and she walked between the two houses before she headed down the alley.

Police said other witnesses who saw Light said she appeared as if she was under the influence of something and when cops caught up to her at the intersection of Lloyd Street and E. First Avenue, she was arrested and taken to the Altoona Police Department.

Police said Light talked really fast and was unable to stay focused and on her, officers found two syringes, three empty wax packets and two small plastic bags. She told cops she didn’t use the needles for medical reasons but rather used them to inject drugs, according to the charges.

Light was booked on counts of burglary, criminal trespass, impersonating a public servant, possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness.

Light remains in Blair County Prison in lieu of $7,500 cash bail. A preliminary hearing at Central Court is scheduled for April 7.