Police: Altoona woman charged for death of motorcyclist in 2020

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is charged with the 2020 death of a motorcyclist in Logan Township.

Selena Haselbarth was 18-years-old the night of April 3, 2020, when Logan Township police say she didn’t stop at a stop sign on Chapel Drive as she pulled onto Frankstown Road and into the path of the motorcyclist, Bob Brumbaugh.

Brumbaugh’s motorcycle crashed into the side of Haselbarth’s 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt and he died from his injuries at UPMC Altoona the next morning.

Haselbarth, now 20, was not using her phone at the time of the crash, police noted, and she cooperated throughout the investigation, one that found she drove through the stop sign at about 8 miles per hour.

She was arraigned Friday afternoon on a charge of felony homicide by vehicle and released on an unsecured $50,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 9.