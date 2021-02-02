Police: Altoona woman barges into home, hits sleeping residents

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) —A 32-year-old Altoona woman state police say barged into a Frankstown Township home and started hitting two people who were in bed now faces felony burglary and other charges.

Ashley Avery is accused of beating on the front door of the home at about 7:30 a.m. Monday before she walked in and started to hit two people who were in bed, according to charges filed by state police.

Avery was pushed out of the home by the two alleged victims and once outside, Avery walked around to the back of the home and broke out a window of a room where a 7-year-old child was sleeping.

Avery jumped into a red Buick sedan and drove off when she was told police had been called.

Avery remains free on an unsecured $50,000 bond and is due to appear before Magisterial District Judge Paula Aigner on Feb. 9 for a preliminary hearing on charges of felony burglary and criminal trespass, a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief and summary charges of harassment.