Police: Altoona woman assaulted 9-year-old after heavily drinking

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Logan Township Police responded to a call for a 9-year-old boy at his neighbor’s house saying he was afraid to go home.

The child said that his grandmother, Melanie Romig, was drinking and scratched him on his arm and his neck. The boy also said that she had grabbed him by his hair and hit his head off of a metal bed frame.

Police report that Romig appeared to be heavily intoxicated and had trouble keeping her balance, was slurring her speech and was belligerent while police asked her questions.

The report states that Romig became even more belligerent with police when they informed her that she was being placed under arrest. Romig began to resist arrest but police say she was taken into custody shortly after.