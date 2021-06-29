Police: Altoona Megan’s Law absconder in custody

Edward Yohn, 52, is in custody after police said he failed to notify them of his new address, as required under Megan’s Law.

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 52-year-old Altoona man is in custody after police said he failed to notify them of his new address, as required under Megan’s Law.

Edward Yohn is a 10-year Megan’s Law sex offender who pleaded guilty in 2006 to charges that include felony unlawful contact or communication with a minor.

Yohn was charged in April for moving out of a room he rented in Logan Township without notifying state police, according to the criminal complaint.

In late March, Logan Township police were notified by the state police’s Megan’s Law Section that Yohn may have moved and not updated his address, according to charges filed in April.

When Logan Township police checked the address Yohn had listed March 29, an officer was told Yohn moved out about three weeks before.

Yohn was listed as an absconder on the Megan’s Law website.

On Tuesday, he was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Fred Miller on a felony count of failure to register with state police. Bail was set at $35,000 cash, and Yohn remains in Blair County Prison.

His preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Matt Dunio is scheduled for July 15.