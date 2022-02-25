ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona man is facing charges after he allegedly was forced to call 911 on himself when he tried to steal a truck from a car wash the night of Feb. 18.

Altoona police said that Jason Almeida, 25, tried to steal a Nissan Hardbody pickup truck at TNL Car Wash located at the 2300 block of 7th Avenue, but was restrained by the victim. Police said the victim heard the car start and ran to the passenger door and pulled Almeida out, before restraining him and forcing him to call 911 on himself.

After interviewing the victim, police said that Almeida allegedly took the spare key out of the gas cap.

According to court documents, Almeida faces felony charges of theft and receiving stolen property.

Almeida is awaiting a preliminary hearing set for March 9. He has bail set at $15,000.