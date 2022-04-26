ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man faces charges after he allegedly threatened to stab juveniles on April 25.

Robert Sprankle, 43, is accused of approaching a group of juveniles and threatening to stab them with a knife near Fourth Avenue. The juveniles told police they were out riding their bikes and started to follow Sprankle from a safe distance because they saw him arguing with a woman and thought that he stabbed her.

The grants were awarded based on criteria that included historical significance, communications and marketing plans, educational outreach, volunteer resources and matching funds. The seven recipients of the 2022 Journeying Toward Freedom grants are: Juneteenth Lehigh Valley, Lehigh Valley – $10,000.

Sprankle allegedly saw the children on the bikes and said “Get the f*** away from me you little a** kids” with the knife in his hand. Sprankle also made threats to stab the juveniles and punch them, according to the juvenile’s statement to police.

Police located Sprankle and asked if he had any weapons on him when he threw two pocket knives onto the ground.

Sprankle is currently in the Blair County Prison and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 4.