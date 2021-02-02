Police: Altoona man steals handgun, wallet from vehicle

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after police say he stole a handgun and several credit cards from a vehicle on Jan. 26.

Tyler Martin, 27, is facing felony charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

Police were dispatched around 7:43 a.m. to Razor’s Edge in Altoona for a reported theft from a motor vehicle. When police arrived, an employee said he went to his vehicle to go get something when he discovered someone went through it and stole several items.

The employee told police his handgun was missing from the vehicle, along with his wallet containing his ID and several credit cards. According to police, he was not sure if he locked his vehicle or not, but thought he did.

On, Feb. 1, police in Logan Township were dispatched to Cumming Motors on Greenwood Road for a burglary in process. Police found Martin at the scene, where he was arrested on criminal trespassing charges. Police also found the ID of the employee from Razor’s Edge in Martin’s wallet.

In an interview with police, Martin said he stole several items from the vehicle. He claims he did not realize he stole a handgun until he was two blocks away and threw it into a creek because he was scared and did not want to be caught with it.

Officers went to the area where Martin said he disposed of the gun, but they were unable to locate it at this time.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 11.