Police: Altoona man sells fentanyl to informant

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in jail after police say he sold fentanyl to an informant.
On May 6, 40-year-old Joseph Cassarly Jr. met the police informant and exchanged a small plastic bag with an eagle logo for $150 on the 500 block of 30th Street at about 3:30 p.m., according to the criminal complaint.
Cassarly was arraigned Tuesday on felony and misdemeanor drug delivery and possession charges.
He’s confined to the Blair County jail with bail was set at $40,000 cash. A preliminary hearing is slated for July 21 at Central Court in Altoona.
